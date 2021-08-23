Novak, Serena and Naomi served with Arthur Ashe Never Give Up Award
Tennis athletes are in the drivers seat to shed light on humanity and these three have amplified that rationale.
Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have been chosen for their fortitude and compassion, both on and off the tennis court.”FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis top players will be honored with the inaugural Arthur Ashe Never Give Up Award from H.R. 1242 Resilience Project on the sidelines of 2021 US Open.
This award symbolizes the unwavering legacy of Arthur Ashe humanity and the spirit to never give up. Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have been chosen for their fortitude and compassion, both on and off the tennis court.
The closest Don Victor Mooney, President of Queens based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project came to Novak Djokovic was walking distance from the 2019 US Open.
The meet up was at his home. Mr. Zoran Kecman, a reporter for b92.net based in Serbia covering US Open stayed with Mooney's family and the two bonded in tennis. He later shared his experience with readers back home.
In lieu of US Open cancelling Arthur Ashe Day this year, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, hopes to keep Arthur Ashe legacy relevant in these challenging times. Arthur Ashe advocated the power of education, so H.R. 1242 Resilience Project launched an initiative to collect tennis bags, balls, rackets, books, and school supplies during the US Open that can be distributed to children in New York City, across the nation and worldwide.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project was launched in commemoration of the 400 years of African American History on August 19, 2019. Their inaugural event was held in partnership with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and current Democratic candidate for the Mayor of New York City. The theme was 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.
In 2013, Don Victor Mooney partnered with The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring attention towards the AIDS pandemic for his last successful transatlantic row attempt from Africa to Brooklyn. FIFA sent Mooney official 2010 World Cup Math Balls for his campaign dubbed, score a goal for an AIDS free generation.
Arthur Ashe died of AIDS complications in New York City. Before his death, Ashe championed the fight against AIDS. The award will be on display for H.R. 1242 Resilience Project Arthur Ashe Day outside US Open, which coincides with a sidewalk prayer for National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on August 29.
On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com
