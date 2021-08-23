Architectural Hardware Market Expected to Reach $23,271 Million by 2026
The governments of various countries have taken initiatives related to infrastructure developments. Increased investment in the real estate sector boosts marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The architectural hardware includes door & window locks, door closers, floor springs, furniture fittings, panic bars, door automatics, shower fittings, door & window accessories, glass hardware patch fittings, glass hardware railings, and other accessories.
The global architectural hardware market size was valued at $15.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.
The architectural hardware market has witnessed substantial rise over the past few years and is expected to record similar growth during the coming years. Increase in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging markets, further fuels the architectural hardware market growth. In addition, increase in demand for architectural hardware in the construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year.
The architectural hardware market in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific has gained traction in the recent years, owing to significant number of ongoing infrastructure and industrial development projects in India, Brazil, and China.
Top 10 Leading Players
Allegion plc
ASSA ABLOY (Yale and Others)
Bohle Ltd.
C.R. Laurence Co., Inc.
Fortress Industrial Co., Ltd.
Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems
Häfele GmbH & Co KG
Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG
HOPPE Holding AG
Spectrum Brands, Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Application
Doors
Windows
Furniture
Shower
By End-user
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
