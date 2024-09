Environmental Monitoring Market Size, Trends, and Competitive Insights 2030

Environmental Monitoring Market Size

The environmental monitoring market is growing due to efficient resource management, health concerns from pollution, & the rise of eco-friendly industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global environmental monitoring market size generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drives the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, the slow speed of implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries restrains market growth. On the other hand, an increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 281 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1122 Covid-19 Scenario:1. The adoption of environmental monitoring platforms in the healthcare industry increased as it provides several benefits such as saving money and excellent quality of care to patients by reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.2. The private sector used environmental monitoring technologies to understand the risks in their facilities and take vital actions such as human testing and contact tracing to lower the possibility of the Covid-19 infection. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market during the pandemic.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region.Based on components, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1122 Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global environmental monitoring market analyzed in the research include 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/environmental-monitoring-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

