Fire Protection Systems Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach $1, 31,274.5 Million by 2027

Fire protection system is a certified product, developed according to the standards specified by the government authorities and regulatory bodies to control fire outbreaks. This system is equipped with flame detectors and smoke control devices that aid during fire emergency.The global fire protection systems market size was valued at $96.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $131.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

North America generated the highest revenue in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. In addition, increase in fire casualty rate, property damage, and rise in public safety concerns in the developing countries such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia during fire accidents is expected to propel the fire protection systems industry growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has affected the demand for new fire protection systems in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the fire protection systems market growth throughout the year. The demand for fire protection products and equipment has drastically declined in the developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and China, thereby halting the production of new fire protection products.

Top 10 Leading Players

Gentex Corporation
Halma Plc.
Hochiki Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc.
Minimax Viking GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH
Securiton AG
Siemens AG
Raytheon Technologies

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging fire protection systems market trends and dynamics.
In-depth fire protection systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type
Fire Detection
Fire Response
Fire Suppression
Fire Analysis

By Type
Active Fire Protection Systems
Passive Fire Protection Systems

By End-User
Commercial
Industrial
Governmental
Institutional
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA