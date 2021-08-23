Submit Release
1st degree agg domestic/ Interference with emergency services/ Rutland Barracks.

CASE#: 21B403459

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 21, 2021 / 2237 hours

LOCATION: Killington

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Luke Miller

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnstead, NH

 

Victim: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 21, 2021, at approximately 2237 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Killington. Troopers arrived at a residence in Killington and made contact with a male who was identified as Luke Miller.

 

Investigation revealed Miller attempted to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member, while preventing or attempting to prevent access to emergency services. 

 

Miller was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police in Rutland Town for processing.

 

He was later transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center  where he was held on 2,000.00 bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC        

BAIL: $2,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 23, 2021 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

