BLC Vc Opens to Support Underserved Tech Entrepreneurs
BLC Vc is seeking Accredited Investors, Venture Capital partners, and Family of Funds for BIPOC, LatinX, and female tech entrepreneurs in need of capital
To whom much is given, much will be required”HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLC Vc connects founders, accredited investors, venture capitalists, and fund managers, but this is a company with a key difference. Typically overlooked entrepreneurs, such as BIPOC, LatinX, and female tech founders, are BLC Vc’s focus.
— Luke 12:48
“We want to be at the forefront of the new business landscape that focuses on inclusion and diversity,” says Managing Partner Leslie Wilson. “BCL Vc is focused on startups that have the potential to be category leaders or industry disrupters. Through execution and support, we aim to provide exceptional returns to BCL Vc investors.” He, along with Managing Partner Robert Corion, is pleased to work alongside BLC Vc’s four advisors to help bring important innovations to light.
Meet the partners
Leslie Wilson is the founder of IAM Brands Consulting, a company that combines his years of experience and consulting in the technology field. Wilson’s experience includes enhancing the tech operations of Exxon, Koch, and Enron among other Fortune 500 energy companies, corporations, and startups. Using his knowledge and experience in software development, mobile application development, web design/development, graphics design, internet marketing, social media marketing, brand extension, and technical architecture, Wilson creates, launches, and elevates brands to new heights.
Robert Corion brings more than 25 years of experience to BLC Vc across a variety of senior management and P&L roles in the technology, energy, finance, and government sectors. He is the Senior Vice President, Delivery and Operations, of Kapsch TrafficCom, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Engineering Technology from Andrews University. Among his awards and recognitions in 2019, Top 10 Blacks in Tech award from Black Business Journal.
Meet the Advisors
Heather Brunner, Chairwoman, and CEO for WP Engine, knows how to grow a business to new heights, has helped expand the company globally from Austin to Brisbane. WP Engine has 75,000 customers across 130 countries and Brunner has more than 25 years of experience as a tech veteran. Just a few of the companies that have benefited from her experience include
Bazaarvoice, Coremetrics, Trilogy, Oracle, and Accenture. Brunner has a bachelor’s degree in international economics, is the winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Central Texas Award for Technology, and sits on the Board of Directors for Camden Property Trust.
Grady Ligon, CIO, IntelliAgent, is one of the minds behind the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. Ligon is also known for his technology strategy and direction for big-name brands like Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate networks. Before moving into real estate, Ligon worked in financial services and oversaw the credit infrastructure transformation program for JP Morgan. He holds a BBA degree in information systems and statistics from Baylor University, a Texas Real Estate license, and holds Certified Relocation Professional and Project Management Professional designations. You’ll also find Ligon guest lecturing information systems students at Baylor University.
John Ruddy, President, FIOS Insight, brings more than 30 years experience to the field of information management and technology. Ruddy was also the founder and President of Noah Consulting, which was acquired by Infosys in 2015. He’s worked with many tech industry giants including PWC, IBM, and HP.
Jonathan Wu, Angel Investor, has been a member of the Sand Hill Angels since 2007. Wu’s experience includes executive leadership positions with nationally known business intelligence and information management companies. He’s also an entrepreneur, having plenty of experience in starting and growing companies – two of which were on Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US list. Another one of Wu’s companies was recognized by Gartner as a leader in the industry. Wu holds a degree in Business Administration with a focus on accounting and finance.
A place for all
With experienced founders at the helm and a team of diverse advisors, BLC Vc is ready for action. Our investment thesis focuses on pre-seed, early-stage and late-stage companies with tech solutions in the EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Saas and eCommerce companies.
“There’s a place for everyone here,” concludes Wilson. “We invite interested parties to join us members on the BCL Vc platform, where we utilize Seraf as a portfolio management tool for our members and as a prospective company, prospective investor, or a venture partner.
