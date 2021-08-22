THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.Res. __ – Rule Providing for Consideration of S.Con.Res. 14 – Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031 (Sen. Sanders – Budget), H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary), and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)