Tej Solutions selects ITShastra as ‘Center of Excellence’ for future growth

At ITShastra, we excel in providing specialized technology solutions to our clients through our ‘Center of Excellence’ (CoE). With two decades of experience, we enable our clients across the spectrum to navigate through their digital transformation journey. We have unmatched experience in the BFSI sector with more than 3 million hours of hands-on turn-key project management experience. Our marquee client list includes many Fortune 500 companies in the residential mortgage services of the USA. Our ‘CoE’ team of dedicated engineers and support staff stands for on-time delivery with cost efficiency. As a nimble & ever-learning organization with an AI-powered core, we embrace technology as a tool to create value for the clients, people, partners, and community at large.

About ITShastra