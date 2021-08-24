Tej Solutions selects ITShastra as ‘Center of Excellence’ for future growth
Tej Solutions will leverage ITShastra as a 'Center of Excellence' for its growth in various technologies
After a rigorous selection process, we selected ITShastra as a strategic partner to operate as a ‘Center of Excellence’.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITShastra, a global IT services provider with leading capabilities in consulting, and next-generation digital solutions on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Tej Solutions to act as a ‘Center of Excellence (CoE)’ for developing new-age solutions in various technology domains.
— Tejash Natali
The Maryland, US-headquartered Tej Solutions is a major technology services player with service offerings such as AWS audit & management, cyber security, software development, contract reviews & management, and procurement services among others.
As part of the strategic collaboration, Tej Solutions will leverage ITShastra as a CoE for its growth in various technologies in emerging areas including Cloud Computing along within areas such as Cloud Spend Planning & Management, Cloud fleet management & usage audits, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics to list a few.
ITShastra with its formidable engineering talent base, hands-on project execution capabilities, and expertise in the BFSI sector will co-innovate with Tej Solutions in designing, developing, and implementing customized software solutions such as Software as a Solution (SaaS), Platform as a Solution (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS) among others.
“After a rigorous selection process, we selected ITShastra as a strategic partner to operate as a ‘Center of Excellence’ for developing and implementing various cutting-edge technology solutions for our clients. ITShastra’s two decades of proven project execution capabilities with various clients, domain expertise in AWS, Vendor Audit services, cloud computing-powered offerings, and engineering talent will support our future growth. We are looking forward to commonly explore new horizons through a collaborative approach,” said Tejash Natali, Chief Executive Officer of Tej Solutions.
Commenting on the tie-up, Chief Executive Officer of ITShastra, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar said, “The world of technology outsourcing is evolving rapidly and collaboration is emerging as the new pillar. ITShastra’s Center of Excellence has all the ingredients to provide cost-effective, in-time, & quality solutions to enterprises. In this strategic partnership, we will work closely with Tej Solutions to develop innovative solutions that will help the company in strong market positioning, driving future growth. We are proud to be part of Tej Solutions’ next phase of the digital transformation journey.”
About Tej Solutions:
Maryland, US-headquartered Tej Solutions is a leading technology services provider with service offerings such as AWS audit & management, cyber security, software development, contract reviews & management, and procurement services among others. With our cutting-edge solutions, we support the digital transformation journey of enterprises.
About ITShastra (India) Pvt Ltd:
At ITShastra, we excel in providing specialized technology solutions to our clients through our ‘Center of Excellence’ (CoE). With two decades of experience, we enable our clients across the spectrum to navigate through their digital transformation journey. We have unmatched experience in the BFSI sector with more than 3 million hours of hands-on turn-key project management experience. Our marquee client list includes many Fortune 500 companies in the residential mortgage services of the USA. Our ‘CoE’ team of dedicated engineers and support staff stands for on-time delivery with cost efficiency. As a nimble & ever-learning organisation with an AI-powered core, we embrace technology as a tool to create value for the clients, people, partners, and community at large.
