KiddoGraph Converts Your Kid's Handwriting Into Digital Font and Gifts Personalized T-shirts
Kiddograph converts your children’s handwriting into a digital font and Gifts, invitations, and customize t-shirts with their own HandWritten font.
Kiddograph converts your children’s handwriting into a digital font for the next 200 years. You can send cards, invitations and customize t-shirts with their own HandWritten font.”TIRUPUR, TAMILNADU, INDIA, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KnitBrain International - A Tirupur Based Knitwear Sourcing Agency Thrilled to announce the launch of the new fashion clothing line, KiddoGragh!
— Srinivasan Perumal
On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Knitbrain International launched the new initiative 'Kiddograph' The personalized T-shirts were printed with your Kid's Handwriting for your family and friends. earlier today on August 15. This Personalized T-shirt service is set to capture the market with its unique features
Srinivasan Perumal, the founder of Knitbrain International expressed that the company has always been focused on solutions for innovative Personalized fashion offered in the low range with better quality and that the company was always looking for an opportunity to offer something that is long-lasting in performance.
The company, Kiddograph has shared numerous details relating to its clothing line, which includes the manufacturing, Direct from factory(DFM) model as well as high-quality fabric. The above clothing would be made at Knitbrain's Tamil Nadu plant and the partner's manufacturing units. it has got a monthly capacity of nearing one million t-shirt production.
