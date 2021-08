On Aug. 21, Rutherford Correctional Center offender Christopher Ruona (#0785069) was pronounced dead at a local hospital after falling ill due to unknown causes.

Ruona, 35, was taken by EMS to the hospital where he died in the emergency room. An autopsy has been requested to determine cause of death.

Rouna was convicted in Forsyth County for drug trafficking and possession, and admitted to prison in May 2021. He was due for release in April 2023.