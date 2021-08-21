Submit Release
COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Site Closures

Testing sites In anticipation of inclement weather, all State-run COVID-19 test sites will be closed on Sunday, August 22nd. The State will continue to monitor Hurricane Henri and assess whether sites will reopen or remain closed on Monday, August 23rd.

When test sites reopen, people who had appointments cancelled due to weather will not need to make new appointments. They can go to the site where their appointment was scheduled with a print or screenshot of their confirmation notice, and they will be tested.

Vaccination Sites All State-run vaccination sites will be closed on Sunday. People who had appointments for Sunday are being contacted directly with information about new appointments.

