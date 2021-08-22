CatBread - Retro Arcade Games With Minting NFTs And Improved Tokenomics

CatBread Banner

CatBread offers benefits to the players, collectors, artists, indie game developers, and token holders.

USA, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Retro Arcade Game platform mixed with NFT was released a few days back by the name CATMAN. Launched under the ambit of CatBread, it represents an ecosystem that features a deflationary token system. CatBread offers benefits to the players, collectors, artists, indie game developers, and token holders. CatBread has proven tokenomics, a fair launch, and a safe contract, making it a secure platform to engage with.

CatBread Retro Arcade

The retro game arcade operational here imitates the classic games that users play in the real world. The users who want to play the game, need to buy tickets at $0.25 per piece. The tickets power up the arcade machines, and every player has an exclusive record.

CatBread's arcade platform is built to reward the top 3 ranking players with NFTs exclusively connected to every game on the platform. The scoreboards reset every Sunday so that every player gets an opportunity to win. The King Loaf scoreboard does not change, and it has the top 10 high scorers of all time listed for public view.

A new arcade game will be released every two weeks, thus keeping the users entertained and excited for some new games regularly.

Improvised Tokenomics For Better Returns

The tokenomics created on the platform works in conjunction with the arcade and the NFT marketplace. As a result, users, that includes holders, artists, games, and collectors, will get better earning and investment opportunities. There is a 10% tax on the CatBread token that is split equally into two parts. One part adds to the liquidity, and the other is transferred to all the wallets holding the CatBread token.

The total token supply is one quadrillion, out of which 10% is separated for marketing and development while 30% undergoes the initial burn. 50% of the token supply makes up the liquidity, and 10% is used as a pre-sale to raise liquidity.

Plans for the Future

CatBread has a steady plan in place for a brighter and more lucrative future. Their NFT platform will get major updates consisting of a marketplace, NFT social media platform, and a customer NFT viewer. Along with this, there will be community events and artist onboarding for a more diversified NFT development connected to the arcade games.

About CatBread

CatBread is the first arcade-oriented platform tokenized to help users generate rewards and earn passive income. The best players will receive NFTs as rewards minted from the game characters and items. As the deflationary mechanism comes into play, the users can also earn by holding the tokens in the wallet.