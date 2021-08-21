Road Closure - US RT 5 - Hartland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 5 in the area of Rice Rd in Hartland is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.