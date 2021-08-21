Middlesex Barracks/ Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/21/21 at approximately 1314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Reservoir

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: John Amick

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 21st, 2021 at approximately 1314 hours Vermont State Police responded

to a report of lewd and inappropriate conduct at the Waterbury Reservoir.

Troopers made contact with the accused and identified him as John Amick of

Waterbury. Based on witness statements, Amick engaged in lewd and lascivious

conduct at the Waterbury Reservoir. Amick was issued a citation to appear in the

Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 16th, 2021 at

0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648