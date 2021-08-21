Middlesex Barracks/ Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303291
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/21/21 at approximately 1314 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Reservoir
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: John Amick
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 21st, 2021 at approximately 1314 hours Vermont State Police responded
to a report of lewd and inappropriate conduct at the Waterbury Reservoir.
Troopers made contact with the accused and identified him as John Amick of
Waterbury. Based on witness statements, Amick engaged in lewd and lascivious
conduct at the Waterbury Reservoir. Amick was issued a citation to appear in the
Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 16th, 2021 at
0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648