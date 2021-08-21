White Swan Academy Announces Second Season of Dance in a Brand New Location
We are an extended family here that keeps some old traditions while creating new experiences.”OCOEE, FL, US, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Swan Academy, a classical-foundation dance studio in Central Florida, opened the doors for its second season on August 14, 2021 in a freshly renovated, brand new location. Bright Cathedral style windows, glassless mirrors, and a professional sprung dance floor evoke an elevated, classic, and airy energy in the space that Swans call home. White Swan Academy offers classes for children and adults of all ages, and is rooted in traditional and classic dance heritage. A wide variety of dance classes are taught by talented professionals, including Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Contemporary, Classical Variation, Mommy & Me, Classes for Adults, and even more to come soon.
“Engaging students to love and appreciate dance as a form of art while nurturing life lessons, like discipline, friendship, community service, and, of course, doing it with a passion and joy in our hearts is our daily goal! We are an extended family here that keeps some old traditions while creating new experiences. From teaching students to sew ribbons on ballet shoes, learning variations from classical ballet heritage to immersing our bodies in Contemporary or Hip Hop moves we grow and create lasting memories together” said Ula Binkys, Founder & Artistic Director at White Swan Academy.
Ula has an extensive background in dance, having started at the early age of five in Vilnius, Lithuania. She has spent more than four decades studying, practicing, performing, and teaching in Europe and the United States. Her experience spans graduating from professional world-renowned Vaganova-method Vilnius National School of Art, performing while studying at the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet – including touring the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow with a performance of “Sleeping Beauty.” Over the past 25 years since moving to Florida, she has performed with local companies, taught at a local dance studio and a pre-school, choreographed and coached students for competitions, staged classical ballet performances, and organized summer dance programs. She also obtained her American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum certification.
“My daughter followed Ms. Ula after the closing of her dance studio in Windermere, FL. Ms. Ula’s mission was to keep her students dancing. First via Zoom classes, then opening face-to-face dance instruction, and producing a live version of The Nutcracker Suite multiple performances at the Four Seasons at WDW, local church and a beautiful outside performance in Downtown Windermere last December . All when it seemed impossible to have anything like this happen during a pandemic in 2020, we knew this was our perfect dance home.”, said Shannon Orme, parent. “ Vaganova Ballet method teaching style was lacking in the area, and we trust White Swan Academy to look out for the best interest of our daughter’s dance education and safety.”
White Swan Academy: explore the love of dance, arts, language, and music. “Dream, Create, Inspire” is the mission at White Swan Academy.
