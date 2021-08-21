Sen. Muth, Rep. Hill-Evans Propose Property Tax Relief for Recent Veterans

Legislation Introduced in Senate and House Today

HARRISBURG, August 20, 2021 − State Senator Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York) today introduced legislation to establish a property tax and rent relief rebate program for Pennsylvania’s recent veterans.

The Recent Veteran Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program would provide much-needed relief to Pennsylvania veterans ending active service and entering civilian life within the past three years. The program is modeled after the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program available to senior citizens through the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rep. Hill-Evans on this important proposal to provide property tax and rent relief to our recent veteran population – regardless of age,” Muth said. “Veteran homelessness and veterans living in poverty are real, pressing issues in our Commonwealth and this program would help ease some of their financial burden as they transition back into civilian life. We can and we must do more to support the brave men and women that serve and protect our country.”

The Recent Veteran Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program would provide standard rebates of up to $650 on property taxes and rent paid for recent veterans who have a household income of less than $35,000. Veterans who have ended active service or have been honorably discharged within the past three years would be eligible to apply for financial relief.

“I’m very excited to introduce companion legislation with Senator Katie Muth for the Veterans Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program,” Hill-Evans added. “This is an opportunity to give back to our Veterans who have given so much for our freedom. The bill will provide a rebate, increased housing stability, and peace of mind for recently separated Veterans.”

Sen. Muth and Rep. Hill-Evans introduced companion versions of the legislation in the Senate and House, respectively. Both legislators agree that supporting Pennsylvania veterans must be a priority of the legislature and hope for swift action on their legislation.

