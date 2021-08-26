CloudGavel Partners with National Command & Staff College to Offer Advanced Training to Law Enforcement
National Command & Staff College (NCSC) has produced 17 million hours of on-line training since 2010.
CloudGavel Academy accelerates the pace of leadership training for law enforcement officers and command staff by providing easy access to on-demand training.
Our goal was to ensure that these comprehensive programs are affordable and accessible for law enforcement agencies nationwide to provide them to all employees regardless of rank.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES , August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CloudGavel Academy, created as a result of a partnership between FusionStak, and the National Command & Staff College (NCSC), will now offer all law enforcement officers access to the NCSC and partnering company courses. The partnership has a mission to train and equip each first responder with the tools they need to reduce risk and liability, crime, and citizen complaints by increasing their leadership capacity, morale, productivity, and team-building skills.
— Casey Roussel, President/CCO of FusionStak
FusionStak, a national award-winning technology company whose flagship product, CloudGavel, has become the nation's most widely used electronic warrant system, has revolutionized the criminal justice system to be more efficient and transparent. More than 18,000 officers and Judges use CloudGavel to create, review, and process warrants electronically daily.
The National Command & Staff College (NCSC) is the Center of Excellence in law enforcement education and development in North America. The center has produced over 17 million hours of online training since 2009. Programs offered by NCSC are articulated for college transfer through the ACE Council on Education (ACE). The NCSC is also endorsed by the National Sheriffs' Association, IADLEST, and National Tactical Officers Association.
CloudGavel Academy will serve as a center of excellence for education and development for public safety to:
• Increase Leadership and Performance
• Increase Collaboration & Productivity
• Enhance Well-Being & Thrive
• Enhance Community Engagement
• Reduce Risk & Liability
• Reduce Internal/External Complaints
• Reduce Litigation
• Reduce Settlements
When Pratyush Kumar, CEO of FusionStak, reached out to Dr. Mitch Javidi, Chancellor of National Command & Staff College, he knew the partnership would be a win-win for everyone involved. "At FusionStak, LLC, our goal is to create business solutions. CloudGavel is just one example of how we can develop a system to streamline the workflow in a secure environment. CloudGavel Academy will offer courses in administration, leadership, and effective communication so that law enforcement can be more efficient in what they do," he says.
The National Command & Staff College recognizes that this makes every individual a leader within their sphere of influence. Thus, deliberate and effective leadership training is essential. For too long, the concept of leadership was equated only with rank and authority. Now every officer is considered a leader. "Leadership is a verb and not an adjective - Great leaders understand the importance of navigating employees through change while concurrently developing their potential to deliver results with confidence, they do it no matter what." Dr. Javidi adds.
The timing of CloudGavel Academy is perfect as numerous Sheriff Departments, Police Agencies, and Law Enforcement training programs are implementing comprehensive programs of online and classroom training.
"We are excited about the many benefits of this partnership for our nation's law enforcement officers. One of those benefits will be the availability of scholarship opportunities to help fund the cost of training", Casey Roussel, President/CCO of FusionStak, said. "Our goal was to ensure that these comprehensive programs are affordable and accessible for law enforcement agencies nationwide to provide them to all employees regardless of rank."
If you would like more information on the CloudGavel Academy and potential scholarship opportunities, please visit https://academy.cloudgavel.com/
About FusionStak LLC
FusionStak is a national award-winning technology company whose flagship product, CloudGavel, has become the nation's most widely used electronic warrant system. More than 18,000 officers and Judges use CloudGavel to create, review, and process warrants electronically on a daily basis. Alongside CloudGavel is the Law Enforcement Network Sharing Solution (LENSS) that allows officers to share critical data in real-time like never before. With the combination of CloudGavel and LENSS, FusionStak is revolutionizing the criminal justice system to be more efficient and transparent.
About National Command & Staff College
The National Command & Staff College (NCSC) is the nation's top training platform for law enforcement personnel, where more than 17 million hours of online training have been completed since 2010. NCSC is the leading center of professional development excellence, where they have been solving the biggest learning, education, and performance improvement challenges in public safety for over ten years.
Pratyush Kumar
Fusionstak LLC
+1 866-297-5359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn