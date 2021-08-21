Klamath River Dams: California Congressman Doug LaMalfa Issues Formal Letter To Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Copco Lake that is formed by the Copco 1 dam on the Klamath River has been the critical habitat for an amazing variety of species of flora and fauna, including numerous endangered and threatened species. Photo by William E. Simpson II

A 1911 drawing by famous engineer-dam builder J.C. Boyle clearly depicts that a natural 31-foot-tall dam holding back 'Clammittee Lake' was present at the time construction was begun on Copco 1 dam. This dam had barred fish migration for thousands of years until 1911

The Department of Interior narrative about Copco 1 dam and the natural 130-foot-tall lava dam that created a lake natural lake called 'Clammittee Lake'

Firefighters drew over 1-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake (one of the lakes behind the Klamath River dams) to fight the 38,000-acre Klamathon Fire that threatened Ashland Oregon and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument – Photo: William E. Si