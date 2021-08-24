Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,592 in the last 365 days.

The Newly Formed Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County's First Networking Event in Clearwater, August 26, 2021

FREE Networking event - Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County

Our goal is to become a trusted source for hope, guidance, and business growth to every business in Pinellas County. We're also excited about our Give-Back initiatives to our community.”
— Eli Gonzalez
CLEARWATER, FLORIDQ, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa has benefited significantly from the 45 years of service of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay. However, Hispanic business owners in Pinellas County have been underserved - if served at all. That stops on August 26.

The Countryside Country Club will host the new chamber's first networking event. It will be a FREE event, but you must RSVP at www.eventbrite.com. Only 75 people are allowed, and the spots are filling fast.

This free event is on August 26, from 7:00 PM till 9:30 PM. The Club's delicious appetizers for free. Your first drink is also free. There will be a cash bar.

Meet the founder and President, Eli Gonzalez, and the esteemed Board of Directors. Joe Lugo – Vice President, "Tellie" Gonzalez-Hall – Treasurer, Dr. Cesar Lara, Dr. Gino Collura, Gabriel Bonserio, Marisol Sanchez, Jose Romero, and Brenda Baez! Let us know how we can best be of service to you.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County strives to serve the entire county. All events will be held in English, so you do not have to be Hispanic to attend!

The H.C.C.P.C. is based on five pillars: Mentorship, Education, Networking, Giving Back, and Having Fun!

Go to www.eventbrite.com and get your ticket while they last!

The chamber's next event will be in September in St. Pete.

Tellie Gonzalez-Hall
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County
+1 727-215-2868
Hispanicchamberpinellas@gmail.com

You just read:

The Newly Formed Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County's First Networking Event in Clearwater, August 26, 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.