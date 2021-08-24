The Newly Formed Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County's First Networking Event in Clearwater, August 26, 2021
Our goal is to become a trusted source for hope, guidance, and business growth to every business in Pinellas County. We're also excited about our Give-Back initiatives to our community.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDQ, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa has benefited significantly from the 45 years of service of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay. However, Hispanic business owners in Pinellas County have been underserved - if served at all. That stops on August 26.
The Countryside Country Club will host the new chamber's first networking event. It will be a FREE event, but you must RSVP at www.eventbrite.com. Only 75 people are allowed, and the spots are filling fast.
This free event is on August 26, from 7:00 PM till 9:30 PM. The Club's delicious appetizers for free. Your first drink is also free. There will be a cash bar.
Meet the founder and President, Eli Gonzalez, and the esteemed Board of Directors. Joe Lugo – Vice President, "Tellie" Gonzalez-Hall – Treasurer, Dr. Cesar Lara, Dr. Gino Collura, Gabriel Bonserio, Marisol Sanchez, Jose Romero, and Brenda Baez! Let us know how we can best be of service to you.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County strives to serve the entire county. All events will be held in English, so you do not have to be Hispanic to attend!
The H.C.C.P.C. is based on five pillars: Mentorship, Education, Networking, Giving Back, and Having Fun!
The chamber's next event will be in September in St. Pete.
Tellie Gonzalez-Hall
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas County
+1 727-215-2868
Hispanicchamberpinellas@gmail.com