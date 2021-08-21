Dunleavy Administration Coordinates Distribution of Salmon to Upper Yukon River Communities

August 20, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a statement on the fulfillment of the State of Alaska’s $75,000 salmon donation to communities along the Yukon River. Today’s delivery by Lynden Transport Inc. to Fairbanks brought 12,500 pounds of wild Alaska salmon to the Yukon River region that has been largely impacted by poor salmon returns in 2021.

“We are grateful to our statewide partners who have helped this salmon distribution come to fruition in a time of immense need. Communities along the Yukon rely on the river as a major way of life and when the salmon returns are not able to meet the need for subsistence – Alaskans rise to the occasion,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My administration is continuing to pursue mitigation efforts for our rural communities who have faced economic impacts from the pandemic and the poor salmon runs.”

In early August, the State of Alaska coordinated a donation of 25,000 pounds of salmon with seafood processors, local business owners, and tribal partners. Following that distribution, the governor authorized a state purchase of 25,000 pounds of Prince William Sound chum salmon, of which 12,500 pounds were flown to Emmonak on August 10th. Today’s delivery of the additional 12,500 pounds directed salmon to the Upper Yukon River region, where it will be distributed by Tanana Chiefs Conference. The salmon is being distributed to communities that have had an economic impact due to COVID-19 and the closure of subsistence fisheries due to poor salmon returns. Additional deliveries to the region will be announced in the coming weeks.

