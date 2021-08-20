Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,724 in the last 365 days.

Hotel Leasing and Rapid Re-Housing Funding

The Washington State Department of Commerce is releasing a competitive application for the leasing of hotel and motel rooms (whole buildings or individual rooms), repair of damages beyond regular wear and tear to hotel and motel rooms, rent assistance for people experiencing homelessness (rapid rehousing), outreach associated with bringing people into housing, and associated operating, services and administrative costs.

Applications are due no later than 5:00 pm PST on October 15, 2021.

Application, Funding Overview, and Q&A documents.

You just read:

Hotel Leasing and Rapid Re-Housing Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.