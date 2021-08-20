Jamasi Releases New Hit Single Available for Pre-Order

Jamasi No Love

Jamasi recently announced the upcoming release of his new single “No Love”. No Love, is available for pre-save on Spotify, will release on September 17, 2021.

I believe everyone in the world is born with genius-level talent. Apply yourself to whatever you’re genius at, and you can do anything in the world.” — Jay Z

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack Jamasi, commonly referred to as “Jamasi” in his music, recently announced the upcoming release of his new single “No Love”. No Love, currently available for pre-save on Spotify, will release on September 17, 2021. This new single will stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and any other major streaming platform used by most listeners.

With a following beginning to erupt in Toronto, Canada, Jamasi’s continued music releases continue to excite and entice listeners. With a uniquely urban feel, Jamasi combines natural talent with hard work to create his music. “He draws on urban feels and sights in his music video even as he makes it into a personal story,” noted from his YouTube channel. With a mix of unique sounds or, as Jamasi puts it, “[A] middle ground between R&B, rap, and hip hop,” No Love hits all the marks.

“Jamasi’s sound will be up your alley if you like the work of songwriters such as Chris Brown, Usher, and Lil Wayne, only to mention a few. Despite an affinity with the aforementioned artists, Jamasi definitely stands out with a sound that feels unique and forward-thinking. The wide range of sounds and ideas portrayed on this record are truly remarkable, and it’s amazing to hear how much focus and care went into the making of this fascinating studio release. ”

With his new hit song, No Love, set to release on September 17, more excitement will soon follow with the release of his upcoming animated lyric video plus an additional music video not long after. To ensure you catch these exclusive drops, be sure to follow Jamasi on YouTube and Instagram. Plus, you can pre-save No Love today on Spotify.



Zack Jamasi, creator of JamasiMusic, based in Toronto CA, performs as an artist in a variety of mediums, specifically music but also flexes as a dancer, writer and rapper. Body Flirting, his previous single, was released in January 2021 with tens of thousands of streams on Spotify alone. You can find Jamasi on multiple platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Spotify to stay up-to-date on any new releases.

Jamasi - Recording No Love ( Behind The Scenes) || Canadian Music || Jamasi- Upcoming Music Video