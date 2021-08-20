THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Monday, the House will meet at 5:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
S.Con.Res. 14 – Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031 (Sen. Sanders – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
S. 325 – To amend the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children Act to extend the deadline for a report by the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
S. 272 – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3533– To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to report a Rule for S.Con.Res. 14, H.R. 4,and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684.
