THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021

MONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 5:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

S.Con.Res. 14 – Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031 (Sen. Sanders – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible