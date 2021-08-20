Country/Region From: Australia

Industry: Transportation

Zoomo is an Australian e-bike company that established operations in California in 2019. Since their launch, San Francisco and Los Angeles have become their top performing markets globally. They chose California not only because San Francisco’s steep hills make it an ideal market for e-bikes, but also to be closer to their investors and advisors in the region. Additionally, Zoomo is part of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) community, which shares the company’s mission of creating a green economy.

Zoomo’s California locations have facilitated successful partnerships that have advanced their business. The company has worked with bike shops to increase zero emissions mobility options as well as leading delivery companies to provide safe, clean transportation solutions for gig workers. Their goal is to make e-bikes more accessible and affordable for all by providing not only bikes, but servicing, vehicle management software, and flexible financing.

Find them online at: ridezoomo.com