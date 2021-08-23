CRS WELCOMES NEW RECREATION SPECIALIST COLE MOELLER
Cole brings the natural tools, eager curiosity, and servant mentality necessary to become a terrific recreation specialist for CRS and our clients”VERONA, WI, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is pleased to announce the addition of Iowa Recreation Specialist, Cole Moeller. Cole will be serving Iowa from his office in Iowa City and was brought on to better serve our customers in that territory, providing a local presence for recreation and park planning.
Cole is recent graduate from the University of Iowa with a Sports and Recreation Management degree, a minor in Business Management, and an emphasis in Entrepreneurship. He also brings experience serving customer needs in outdoor sports retail and service businesses. Cole is enjoying traveling the roads of Iowa getting to know the people and the communities that make up his home state. He is inspired to understand their challenges and goals, so he can help them build stronger communities through recreation. His motivation to serve his clients' needs, combined with his personal belief in the value of recreation to the quality of life, make Cole a great addition to the CRS team.
“Cole brings the natural tools, eager curiosity, and servant mentality necessary to become a terrific recreation specialist for CRS and our clients,” said Ryan Hartberg, CRS Vice President of Business Development. “The addition of Cole will help CRS provide better service to the Iowa market. I am very excited to have him join our team.”
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
CRS is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with representatives serving Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues. For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
