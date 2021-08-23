AutoAlert Releases Activate, Enhancements to Ford National Program for Dealers
EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoAlert, the automotive industry’s #1 data-mining platform, has released Activate, the result of years of collaboration with dealer partners to facilitate the use of data strategies at their dealerships. Activate is a key enhancement to AutoAlert’s Ford National Program, and another innovation that Ford and AutoAlert have brought to market in their four-year partnership.
Another industry first, Activate gives dealership employees the confidence to act on powerful data insights at the right time so that no sales or service opportunity is lost. Proven processes and assigned tasks are updated dynamically based on customer and employee behavior, keeping teams engaged with customers and delivering an even better customer experience.
Partnering since 2017, AutoAlert and Ford Motor Company have made continual enhancements to the Ford National Program for Ford and Lincoln dealers based on dealers’ requests. Previous enhancements include industry-leading AI technology and easy-to-use, data-driven, customized marketing tools for increased customer engagement and loyalty. AutoAlert provides outstanding, award-winning, on-demand training and lifetime dedicated support to its dealer partners throughout the United States.
“Activate gives my dealership an added competitive edge when it comes to data. It provides me with a clear view into my team’s performance and gives us the ability to adapt quickly to any challenge,” says Terry Miller, Vice President and General Manager at Gary Crossley Ford. “AutoAlert continues to deliver solutions that exceed our expectations and helps us exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Activate’s workflow management provides each employee with their own personalized dashboard and task notifications, available via work-from-anywhere mobile and desktop applications. Workflows are easy to follow and adjustable based on dealerships’ needs, with visibility into employee task completion and customer engagement.
“Activate is the solution to daily challenges dealerships face when it comes to turning data into sales,” says AutoAlert CEO Allan Stejskal. “AutoAlert easily incorporates valuable insights into day-to-day operations and guides the dealership team to consistently address questions like, ‘Who should act on the insight, and when?’; ‘What is the personalized talk track with the customer?’; and ‘How is my team doing with their follow-up on open opportunities?’ Having a dynamic system in place through Activate gives dealerships a solid foundation for getting the most out of the ever-increasing amount of data available and the opportunities this presents.”
AutoAlert is Internet Lead Certified for Ford.com and Lincoln.com leads.
Learn more about the AutoAlert Ford National Program for Ford and Lincoln Dealers here.
About AutoAlert
Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the recognized leading provider in automotive dealer products and services to enhance the relationship dealers have with their customers leading to repeat purchases in sales and service and increased loyalty. AutoAlert offers a portfolio of innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on the customer relationship and creating direct opportunities, both online and offline.
AutoAlert is proud to lead the industry in data security, with independently audited high-level security in place via Soc 2 Type 2 certification.
Learn more at www.AutoAlert.com.
Beth Donovan
Beth Donovan
