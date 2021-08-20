Mentorship Masters 'Lisnic' is a Networking Knockout for Business and Personal Empowerment
Global marketplace, Lisnic, matches Mentors who become a user's very own "Board of Advisors" while constructing careers they can be proud of.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative entrepreneurs, mid-career pivoters, and big dreamers are flocking to Lisnic, an innovative idea factory located at the intersection of learning and inspiration. The groundbreaking mentor-finding marketplace has revolutionized the business world with its potential for growth and its A-list talent, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph.
With a mission to unlock human potential for those endeavoring to fast-track careers or launch and scale businesses, Lisnic helps identify the perfect mentor for enterprise needs and budgets.
Founded by Australian digital entrepreneurs Nick Bell and Lisa Teh, Lisnic follows a similar open marketplace model of tech giants like Airbnb and Uber, allowing mentees to connect with mentors worldwide.
"Finding a mentor traditionally relies on having the right networks or access to people, which is damn hard when you're just starting in business, or living in a remote or regional location where you physically can't get to meet people. Lisnic solves that problem by not only allowing mentees to connect with mentors from around the world but also allows you to set your budget and choose more than one mentor if you like." says Bell,
A critical difference between Lisnic and other mentoring services is the outstanding caliber of talented mentors available on the platform, including real estate tycoon Elaine Culotti, professional big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, eminent biologist Dr. David Sinclair, and strategy expert and best-selling author Chris McChesney.
With the broadest selection of Mentors in the world, Lisnic's Celebrity Mentors have made billions and helped millions achieve their full potential through private or group training sessions. By bringing marketplace users to a galaxy of stars from business, entrepreneurship, academia, and sports spheres, Lisnic accelerates education.
"The most successful people in the world are often extremely busy. By paying for their time, you get access to the world's best minds," Bell said.
"It's a commercial relationship, with expected outcomes for the mentee. Who knows, your mentor might even open up their 'little black book' to you if they feel like you respect the relationship!"
Lisnic was born on the back of a sharp rise in video conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Integrating secure video conferencing to host all sessions, Lisnic is a flexible tool that can be powered anywhere in the world. Participants only need a computer, a webcam, and an internet signal. An inbuilt messaging service makes it easy to schedule sessions.
Mentors can bid on jobs worldwide, and mentees can choose applicants or invite a mentor directly. Not only does the site make it effortless for mentees to find multiple mentors, but mentors have the opportunity to earn extra income by applying the skills and knowledge they have acquired throughout their careers.
With millions of people currently reevaluating their businesses or their career paths, Lisnic's top-rated Mentors provide the necessary tools and advice required to forge new paths. Whether seeking a pivot or a leap into uncharted territory, Lisnic shows users how to uncover the traits that define passions, values, skills, and talents to scale their businesses or harness a unique career path.
As the owner of 12 global digital agencies, Bell had to change his management style during 2020 when he could no longer meet in person with his international business leadership teams.
After starting his first digital business with $350, Nick Bell is now a "Rich Lister" who cultivated a $274 million dollar empire encompassing ownership of 12 respected global digital agencies.
Partnering with Teh, a digital agency owner, author, and beauty brand founder, the duo launched Lisnic, which holds a global waitlist well over the thousands and has revolutionized the process of finding a mentor.
The duo host a popular business podcast that has quickly gained a cult following amongst those hungry to learn. Highlights include interviews with Lisnic mentors and world-renowned thought leaders, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, Gary Vaynerchuk, Rich Dad, and Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki. The podcast has already garnered thousands of downloads and can be accessed here https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/lisnic/id1492675735
"The best investment you can make if you want to be successful in the business world is to get yourself a mentor," says Teh. "Not only will they save you time, money, and energy, but they will help you get to where you want to go faster. People have always struggled to find the right mentor for them, so Nick and I wanted to create Lisnic to empower anyone around the world to engage someone that can help change their life."
For more information or to find your mentor, visit https://www.lisnic.com
