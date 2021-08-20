Young Nebraskans Week Award Nominations Due September 17!

It’s time to submit your nominations for the annual Young Nebraskans Awards!

Do you know a young professional who’s made a positive impact in their community or workplace? Maybe that someone is you? If so, visit https://youngnebraskansweek.com/awards/ to submit a nomination. You or your nominee could be one of four award winners announced during this October’s celebration of Young Nebraskans Week 2021 (YNW 2021).

Nominate your favorite young professional(s) under one or more of the following categories:

Young Professional of the Year

Community Involvement and Impact

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Leadership and Professional Development

Award winners must be between 18 to “40ish” and a Nebraska resident. A young professionals group affiliation is not required. Applicants can apply for multiple awards but can win only one per year. Feel free to submit nominations for multiple potential winners!

Award recipients will be announced during the Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit on October 22 during YNW 2021. Each winner will receive an engraved glass award — not to mention plenty of bragging rights and social media publicity. Also during the Summit, DED will announce our hand-picked winner of the “New Nebraskan Award,” recognizing a young professional who is new to the state and already making an impact in their community or organization.

Meanwhile, visit https://youngnebraskansweek.com to learn more about YNW 2021. Sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) in partnership with Connecting Young Nebraskans, the week is about expressing appreciation for Nebraska’s talented young professionals, while showing our commitment to keeping them here in our communities where they play an important role.

During YNW, communities across the state will host fun and exciting events designed to celebrate young professionals and promote networking opportunities — from concerts to local brewery tours and much, much more. Communities that want to participate can visit https://youngnebraskansweek.com/ for ideas and inspiration, and to register their events online where they’ll be visible to attendees.

In the meantime, don’t forget to submit those nominations no later than September 17. Then, get ready for a fun YNW 2021 October!

Contact Gentri Shopp at gentri.shopp@nebraska.gov with questions.