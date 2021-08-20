Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Remarks Regarding Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden’s remarks on the situation in Afghanistan:

"I want to thank the heroic service members and embassy staff on the ground at the Kabul airport, who are saving lives under extremely challenging conditions. I’m encouraged to see that thousands of Afghans who worked with the US or who are at particular risk have been evacuated; those efforts must continue to ramp up. The security situation outside the airport remains a critical concern. Everything possible must be done to ensure evacuees can get to the airport safely and that adequate locations are available to receive them once they depart. Our plans must continue to evolve with the situation on the ground. We must stay until everyone who is eligible for evacuation is out of harm’s way."

