New App Will Help Users Have Lucid Dreams
Senses are heightened in lucid dreamsLONDON , UK, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YoruX, a new, free app available for download for iOS and Android platforms, will help users have lucid dreams.
A lucid dream is a type of dream where the dreamer becomes aware that they are dreaming. During a lucid dream, the dreamer may gain some amount of control over the dream characters, narrative and environment; however, this is not actually necessary for a dream to be described as lucid.
In a lucid dream, senses are heightened. Sight, sound, smell, taste and touch are all more extreme than what a sleeper would experience in real life. Emotional feelings may also be intensified. Those having lucid dreams feel a greater sense of happiness and pleasure from engaging in enjoyable activities.
The YoruX app is a tool to help users encounter a lucid dream. The app’s technology, combined with the effort of the user, will increase the probability of having a lucid dream during the first month of use. The app also allows users to exchange dream experiences with the YoruX community.
YoruX members will have the ability to record their dreams with their voice without opening their eyes. The app also has an auto alarm that rings on smartphone or sends vibrations at any time of the night or during the REM stage to trigger a lucid dream.
Every month, the user whose dream receives the most likes will get a free YoruX lifetime membership.
Lucid dreaming is important because every dream may contain a message from the subconscious. People use lucid dreaming for therapeutic reasons and to solve an issue that poses itself in their waking life and is also present in their dream.
People who are aware that they’re dreaming believe that their dreams can have a key to gaining self-awareness. The dream world, many believe, can be used to improve physical health and even to discover the meaning of life.
Experts believe that achieving successively higher levels of conscious self-awareness in a dream is the way to measure an individual's level of enlightenment.
In addition, lucid dreams can help kids in many ways. It's a great tool to express emotions they are going through, as well as help them utilize their imagination more creatively. It also helps with improving their imagination and critical thinking skills.
Famed physicist and inventor Nikola Tesla wrote about dreaming, “Every night (and sometimes during the day), when alone, I would start on my journeys – see new places, cities and countries – live there, meet people and make friendships and acquaintances and, however unbelievable, it is a fact that they were just as dear to me as those in actual life and not a bit less intense in their manifestations.”
To learn more about the Lucid Dreams app, visit yorux.com. The app is available for download on the Apple Store and on Google Play.
YoruX supports scientific research of lucid dreams.
