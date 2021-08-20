Notice of Funding Availability - Returning Citizens Stormwater Workforce Development Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide environmental job training to previously incarcerated persons (returning citizens), who are residents of the District of Columbia, to maintain green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) installations in the District. The purpose of this grant is to provide environmental job training for up to 12 returning citizens who are residents of the District of Columbia, and to lessen the impact of stormwater runoff on the District’s waterways through investment in GSI. The amount available for this grant is $230,000 per calendar year. This project could be extended for a total of three years, depending on funding availability and on DOEE’s determination of the quality of the grantee’s efforts.

Beginning August 20, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2121-WPD-01” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 21, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for this grant:

- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

- Faith-based organizations;

- Universities/educational institutions; and

- Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].