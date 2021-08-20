Bay County Shooting Range to reopen Aug. 26
Due to facility issues, the Bay County Shooting Range is closed beginning Friday, Aug. 20 at noon CT and is expected to reopen Thursday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. CT.
Before visiting the range, which is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), please check its open/closed status at MyFWC.com by clicking on “WMA Open/Closed Status.”
The FWC manages 11 public shooting ranges across the state to safely support the needs of recreational target shooters, hunters and hunter safety students. To find a range near you, visit MyFWC.com/Ranges.