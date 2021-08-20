TRILLER FIGHT CLUB LEGENDS II EVENT ONE NIGHT ONLY BY CREATOR & VISIONARY OF SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE & AMERICAN IDOL
AT STAPLES CENTER ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 A ONE-NIGHT FESTIVAL OF MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT, BOXING – A SHOW LIKE NO OTHER! TICKETS ON SALE NOWLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has announced today the expansion of its LEGENDS II event set for Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
The entire event is produced by Triller Fight Club visionary NIGEL LYTHGOE, award-winning producer of American Idol and the executive producer and creator of ‘So You Think You Can Dance and will be hosted by SNOOP DOGG.
“One amazing night unlike any other; top music, never before seen duets, world class fighting, truly an event not to be missed,” said Lythgoe, one of the most globally revered entertainment icons.
Musical acts announced for this event include a Once-In-A-Lifetime Performance by SNOOP DOGG with The One and Only MARVIN GAYE, plus ANITTA, LUNAY and GENTE DE ZONA and others.
The rapidly selling can’t miss event has garnered worldwide interest since the official announcement with fans across the globe making plans to attend.
Remaining tickets starting at $75 are now on-sale and may be purchased through AXS.com or at this Ticket Link. Doors will open on the day of the event at 3:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 3:15 p.m. PT. The STAPLES Center is located at 1111 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, CA 90015. Very-limited VIP packages as well as Super-Exclusive behind the scenes packages will be available too.
Promising a Once-In-A-Lifetime Performance, SNOOP DOGG has been an integral part of Triller Fight Club since its inception and will be Presenting a Never-Before-Seen and Never-Again-Seen Performance with the Legendary MARVIN GAYE.
As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, ANITTA has accumulated 6.5 billion cumulative Spotify streams, 5 billion YouTube views, and 55 million Instagram followers. She has been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards and has won 6 MTV EMAs. She has recently collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta and P. Diddy. Her debut US album, ‘Girl From Rio’ is set to be released in the fall.
Popular reggaetón artist LUNAY has become among the most popular musical acts in the world since dropping his debut album, ‘Epico’ in October 2019. Just 20-years old, Lunay has built a massive international fan base and in May of this year released ‘El Nino’ to huge acclaim globally. This will be his first Los Angeles appearance since January 2020.
Cuban reggaetón legends GENTE DE ZONA have achieved worldwide universal acclaim for their 20 years of extraordinary music which has garnered them numerous Latin Grammy and Latin Billboard Awards. Consisting of musicians Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm, their most recent single ‘La Gozadera’ is the official 2021 Conmebol Copa America song/video. Joining Gente De Zona during their set will be Latin Pop Singer, BECKY G.
Also featured at LEGENDS II will be ‘DEAR AMY’, the international, award-winning tribute to music icon, AMY WINEHOUSE.
LEGENDS II is headlined by the return of BOXING LEGEND, ‘THE GOLDEN BOY’ OSCAR DE LA HOYA, battling former UFC Superstar VITOR ‘THE PHENOM’ BELFORT.
Co-featured at LEGENDS II, UFC Legends, ANDERSON ‘THE SPIDER’ SILVA from Sao Paolo, Brazil and ‘THE HUNTINGTON BEACH BAD BOY’ TITO ORTIZ will clash in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match for combat sports supremacy.
Also, at LEGENDS II, Former Heavyweight and Cruiserweight World Champion DAVID ‘THE HAYEMAKER’ HAYE will face off against JOE FOURNIER in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight battle.
Additionally, in a highly anticipated 10-rounder, ANDY ‘El TIBURON’ VENCES, (23-2-1, 12 KOs), of San Jose, CA will challenge Ireland’s JONO ‘KING KONG’ CARROLL, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), for the vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title.
The first segment of the first ever two-continent, two main event Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View, geared towards fans in the UK and Europe will start at 3:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. BST (London Time) with a music concert in addition to featured undercard bouts followed by the HAYE vs. FOURNIER eight-round heavyweight battle and will be priced at £9.99.
Following the Haye vs. Fournier fight, a FREE Pre-View will commence with the main Pay-Per-View priced at $49.99 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The $49.99 price includes both segments of the Pay-Per-View.
