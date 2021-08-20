Online Art Education Provider Sparketh Lets Students Create Art Portfolios

One of the nation's best platforms that's specifically designed for kids allows them to create their very own portfolios.

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sparketh announced today that the company’s online art education program lets students create art portfolios.

"Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio," said Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel, founders and spokespersons for Sparketh.

Sparketh, according to Walker and Samuel, is the best new way to learn art online. In addition to the company letting students create art portfolios, Sparketh also recently launch its Buy One Year, Get One Free offer, which allows customers to buy one year and receive a free year to gift to friends or family members.

Walker and Samuel noted that with Sparketh, students can work at their own pace and create based on their interest.

Sparketh's online art library for kids now has more than 1,000 video lessons available. Those interested can browse the course library today. Individuals can also take advantage of Sparketh's 30-day free trial of its online art lessons for kids. Kids gain unlimited access to a library of 1,000 plus bite-sized video lessons taught by talented mentors.

Walker and Samuel explained that the 30-day free trial empowers users with instant access to:

• Unlimited access to 1,000+ videos

• Unlimited access to tracks

• Monthly one-on-one mentorship

• Talented Instructors

• Course files to download

• New courses virtually weekly

• Two separate student accounts

• Cancel online anytime

Members, which includes those who take advantage of the 30-day free trial, can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://sparketh.com/#learn-more and https://sparketh.com/pricing/.

###

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

Contact Details

3221 Masters Pass Lane

Snellville, GA 30039

United States