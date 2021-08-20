Filmmaker Fridays with NC WiFT : Intimacy Coordinators Nedra Gallegos and Asha Mollier Discuss On-Screen Intimacy
Asha Mollier - Intimacy Coordinator, Certified Covid Compliance Officer, Writer, Actor, Radio Host, Fundraiser
Join IC en Scene's Intimacy Coordinators for a Conversation with a Panel of Experts Ready to Answer Your Questions About On-Set Intimacy During a Pandemic
People are taking Intimacy Coordination seriously. That said we are not the intimacy police. We are choreographers. . .I still am an artist and it allows me to be an artist, and to help people.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intimacy en Scene’s lead choreographers Nedra Gallegos and Asha Mollier will be joining a panel of experts this Friday, August 20th to discuss Covid-19’s impact on the depiction of intimacy in film, theatre and photography.
— Nedra Gallegos
Los Angeles based theatre professor Nedra Gallegos explores themes of consent while educating the cast and crew on the best practices for safe productions. “The end result is that we serve the play. We serve the script. That love scene should continue telling the story. Whatever that story is, it needs to fit in there. It should not be “oh it’s sex, it should be separate.” The character development, the character dynamic is still in that arc.”
Intimacy Coordination is a natural fit for expert fundraiser and actress, Asha Mollier, who splits her time between Los Angeles, Mexico, New York and Denmark. Her experience as a former fashion model inspires her to empower the next generation of performers. “Now, I would like to bring Intimacy Coordination to the fashion industry. Where I could be the 3rd party person at the shoot or the modeling agency…I always joke we are “den mothers”. We are the person everyone comes to if there’s an issue, if they don’t feel comfortable. It’s a small facet of the business but it’s important. It’s important especially if there are minors. They have to have a safe place to go.”
NC WiFT (North Carolina Women in Film & Television), a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for gender parity and advancing the careers of women working in all areas of film, video, and other screen-based media, will be hosting the panel. For more information on their outreach efforts please visit https://ncwift.wildapricot.org/
Per NC WiFT’s Facebook Post:
Get a Double Scoop on #intimacy #coordination in #film #tv and other #screen works as these #sagaftra Intimacy Coordinators dish on the #NCWiFT stage for #filmmakerfriday on August 20th, 2021 at 6 PM ET! The first 15 minutes will be exclusive to our #NClusive members and then at 6:15 PM it will be open to the public via Facebook Live.
Link to RSVP: https://fb.me/e/5tuOXWlG1
Our Expert panelists are:
Asha Cybele Mollier is an Intimacy Coordinator, Certified Covid Compliance Officer, Actor, Writer, Radio Host as well as a fundraiser. She is a member of Actor’s Equity and SAG/AFTRA. Asha Cybele offers a wide variety of services ranging from consulting to coaching to choreography, any of which can be combined and tailored to fit your show’s particular needs. A veteran of film and theatre, Asha has raised millions by connecting donors with the fiscal stewardship of creative projects they’re passionate about. This approach is on display in one of her most recent projects, Rooted in Peace, a powerful new documentary that has attracted͞ the participation of such luminaries as Deepak Chopra, Noble Peace Laureate Mairead Maguire, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, director David Lynch and media mogul Ted Turner, to name but a few.
Nedra Gallegos is a Movement Specialist, Teaching Artist, Actor, Writer, and Director. She is a member of Actor’s Equity and SAG/AFTRA. She has experience as an IC in both Theatre and Film. Presently she is serving as Intimacy Coordinator at the Geffen Theatre for the upcoming performance of Paradise Blue , written by Macarthur Genius grant recipient Dominique Morrisseau.
She is the On-site Intimacy Coordinator Advisor/Instructor at New York Film Academy, Los Angeles campus, a film and acting school based in New York City with satellite campuses in Los Angeles, Miami, and across the world. Nedra has an MFA in Performance from Pennsylvania State University and has trained 22 hours with TIE ( Theatre Intimacy Education), in Best Practices, Intimacy Coordination for Film and has Completed Level 1 -2 with IDC (Intimacy Directors and Coordinators) and De-escalating Conflict with Intimacy Coordinator Alliance Los Angeles. She is certified in Psychological First Aid through John Hopkins.
To learn more about Intimacy Coordination, please visit www.icenscene.com
