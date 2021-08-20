MISS ANGEL: The Evil Behind The Law Vol 1. Complex, engaging comic verse drama of love in a sue-happy feminist society.
A dramatic but comic verse story, decked with romantic skirmishes of Miss Angel, an immigrant in a law-pruned society.LANHAM, MD, U.S.A, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MISS ANGEL: The evil Behind The Law Vol 1, by Tchinda F. Mbuna, is now on amazon.com and other online retailers for purchase. The book is a dramatic but comic verse story, decked with romantic skirmishes that Miss Angel, an immigrant in a law-pruned society, is bound to contend as her suitor gets entangled in a foiled love dilemma.
Tchinda F. Mbuna presents a riveting story full of intrigue, drama, and at its core, a love story for the ages, all in verse form, no less. The author writes in a unique and compelling style that draws readers in and keeps them coming back for more as his tale unfolds before us. The writing is strong, and the plot is well-developed, while the characters have an incredible depth that will leave you guessing their true motivations above all else.
In this story, we meet Mr. Tchinda, a Cameroonian immigrant, a poet, and a playwright. He has just landed in America to live with his old friend, Miss Beatrice. At this point, America has gone through several important and historical movements such as the feminist movement, the civil rights movement, and social reforms. This dramatically affects the events that unfold in the rest of this book. Once Tchinda is settled, he soon learns of his friend, Miss Beatrice, ’s true intentions to marry her best friend, Miss Asunder, born and raised in America and is a Caucasian woman. This upsets Tchinda immensely, especially since it seems the reasons behind Miss Beatrice’s unremitting desire for this union is less than honorable — she is now obsessed with money.
The plot thickens when Tchinda meets and falls for a fellow Cameroonian immigrant named Miss Angel. Unfortunately for the two lovers, Miss Asunder is determined to use the law to her advantage and make their engagement null and void by any means necessary. She even goes so far as to attempt to blackmail Tchinda a few days before his marriage to Miss Angel by threatening him with sexual harassment charges unless he gives in and has an affair with her. This causes a panoply of ensuing dramatic twists and turns.
This story goes more profound than what is simply on the surface, injected with commentary on social injustice regarding the law not always being there to help all races. The story exposes a society ingrained with a biased law system. It also talks about real modern-day social issues like feminism and civil rights and their impacts on minorities. More than anything, it is a play about morality that starts a long-overdue and important conversation we all need to have. I highly recommend you give this amazing book a read. Run, don’t walk, and get your copy of Miss Angel: The Evil Behind The Law Vol. 1 by Tchinda Fabrice Mbuna today!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tchinda F. Mbuna is a Cameroonian poet, playwright, public speaker, and cybersecurity instructor who speaks English and French. He has a craft for poetry and performing arts, with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, linguistics, poetry, and African orature and a master’s degree in political sciences. He has won multiple awards in arts, including a poetry award from Franco-Cameroonian Alliance Mankon–Bamenda. He has taught cyber and information security courses in community colleges and holds many industry certifications such as; CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), AWS Solution Architect.
ONLINE PURCHASE:
For Amazon, purchases go to: https://lnkd.in/dcA-_q6x
YouTube Shortened URL: https://lnkd.in/ddGctWW7
For Pacific Review, go to: https://tinyurl.com/dkh3f6a8
IN-STORE BOOK PURCHASE IN MARYLAND:
Book Holders (Book Store): 7326 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740
My Dead Aunt’s Books: 5132 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, 20718
Friends Of The Library Book: 4886 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville MD 20852
Barnes and Nobles: Town Center 15455 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD 20716.
BOOK TREATMENT OR FILM SCRIPT AVAILABLE:
Please contact us at: poetfabrice2017@gmail.com
TCHINDA F MBUNA
Self Branding
poetfabrice2017@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
MISS ANGEL: The Evil Behind The Law Vol 1 (YouTube Trailer)