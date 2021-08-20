Public Affairs

August 20, 2021

Ohio Redistricting Commission Launches Public Input Website

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber today joins his colleagues on the Ohio Redistricting Commission to announce the launch of https://www.redistricting.ohio.gov/. The website allows the public to share testimony, draft maps and information with members of the Commission while also providing resources and the opportunity to watch meetings.

“This is an important time for our state and our bipartisan Commission understands that Ohioans want to participate in the process that will eventually help determine who represents their interests in both Columbus and Washington D.C.” said Auditor Faber. “This webpage will ensure that Ohioans have the opportunity to share their ideas, information and concerns for consideration throughout the redistricting process.”

The Commission is hosting public hearings across the state. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 23rd: 9:30am – 12:30pm Cleveland State University, 2:30pm – 5:30pm Youngstown State University

Tuesday, August 24th: 9:30am – 12:30pm Sinclair Community College, 2:30pm – 5:30pm University of Cincinnati

Wednesday, August 25th : 9:30am – 12:30pm Ohio University – Zanesville Campus, 2:30pm – 5:30pm Rio Grande Community College

Thursday, August 26th: 9:30am – 12:30pm Ohio State University – Lima, 2:30pm – 5:30pm University of Toledo

Friday, August 27th: 9:30am – 12:30pm University of Akron, 2:30pm – 5:30pm Ohio State University - Mansfield

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is comprised of the Governor, Auditor, Secretary of State, and two representatives (one D, one R) each from the Senate and the House. Four votes, including at least two from the minority party, would be needed to approve a redistricting map that would be valid for the full 10 years until the next census.

