Estate Planner Indicted, Charged in TBI Financial Exploitation Case

MURFREESBORO – Special agents from the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.

TBI began its investigation into Michael David Verble (DOB 12-19-1955) in November, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services. During the investigation, agents determined Verble, an estate planner, gained the confidence of an elderly client and manipulated a trust account that was established.

On August 4th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Verble with one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult and one count of Theft. On Thursday, agents arrested him and booked him into the Rutherford County Jail.

Michael David Verble