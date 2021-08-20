Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,797 in the last 365 days.

Estate Planner Indicted, Charged in TBI Financial Exploitation Case

MURFREESBORO – Special agents from the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client.

TBI began its investigation into Michael David Verble (DOB 12-19-1955) in November, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services. During the investigation, agents determined Verble, an estate planner, gained the confidence of an elderly client and manipulated a trust account that was established.

On August 4th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Verble with one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult and one count of Theft. On Thursday, agents arrested him and booked him into the Rutherford County Jail.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,862,935.00 for federal Fiscal Year 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,287,645.00 for FY 2021, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Michael David Verble

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Estate Planner Indicted, Charged in TBI Financial Exploitation Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.