ICPS organized a webinar bringing together more than 500 senior public servants on Post Covid
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) organized a consultation webinar bringing together more than 500 senior public servants from across the globe to discuss the future of public sector provision post covid. This milestone is a significant move for the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies on its mission to link up international public servants with a view of achieving greater efficiency in the public service through knowledge sharing.
“For over a decade, ICPS has been providing a platform for public servants internationally to share knowledge and best practices. By encouraging public servants across jurisdictions to think and behave as a community with shared experience and challenges is quintessential to greater efficiency in public service delivery. Covid has taught us that existential challenges to humanity can only be dealt with by concerted international effort,” says Matt Gokhool, Chief Executive of ICPS.
This initiative coincides with the further extension of the Institute of Leadership and Management’s support of the professional development of the public service through the work of ICPS.
“There are few things more important for policy-makers and parliamentarians than cultivating an open mind. ICPS is pre-eminent in the work of engaging, informing and advising our current and future public service professionals. The demand for professional public services is greater now than ever before, and the ICPS webinar ‘A new perspective on professional development in Public Services – post-Covid’, could not have been better timed” John Mark Williams, Institute of Leadership & Management, CEO.
“We believe that providing the support of the Institute of Leadership and Management, through the ICPS collaborative platform, will significantly enhance public servant’s professional development in the drive for more efficiency” Tracy Capaldi-Drewett, Executive Director, ICPS.
About ICPS
The International Centre for Parliamentary Studies exists to promote effective policymaking and good governance through better interaction between Parliaments, Governments and other stakeholders in society.
The Centre’s primary focus is the empowerment of Human Capital through Capacity Building.
