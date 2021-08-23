Southeast Asia Startups of the Year, Presented by HackerNoon and Asia Pacific Transgender Network

Startups of the year is a community driven vote for this year’s startup of the year for every city in the world above 100k people. HackerNoon Startups Of The Year

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon , the technology publishing company, in partnership with Brex, the company reimagining financial systems so growing businesses can realize their full potential, has launched a startup of the year vote for all cities in Southeast Asia above 100k people. The voting will last from now until Nov 18.The HackerNoon editorial team has curated 288 startups as part of their larger initiative to name a startup of the year for all 4k cities worldwide with over 100k people. While nominations are still ongoing, to date 30,000 startups in total have been nominated."It's not easy to build a business," said HackerNoon CEO David Smooke. "More businesses should be celebrated for not only surviving but also thriving through a worldwide pandemic. By bringing together sponsors, awards, and functions to aggregate the will of the people, we hope to accelerate the growth paths for thousands of startups around the world."This Startup of the Year experience is powered by HackerNoon's custom voting software that previously powered Noonies 2019, Noonies 2020, and will be Noonies 2021, which is HackerNoon's annual awards for rewarding technology leaders worldwide.The Noonies are an annual tech industry awards event, presented online by Hacker Noon, built to recognize and reward the most innovative people and products in technology today. Conceptualized in early 2019, Hacker Noon’s first annual Noonies celebrated the contributions of over 500 internally and publicly nominated technologists, thinkers, makers, and leaders in tech. Their third edition will run for an extended period of six months, with public nominations open since next month.In words of Storm Farell, HackerNoon’s full stack developer, “Startups is just a fork off the Noonies with a fresh lick o’ paint and some structural differences. But it’s powered by the same voting system.”“APTN is glad to join this campaign for the very first time, having received great help and support from a wide range of different tech companies (es. Techsoup, Wordpress Automattic, Google For Nonprofits, Microsoft etc), welcome new ways to appreciate non profits work around the World. APTN is proud to share this positive message, hoping more companies would learn from Hackernoon’s example and create more opportunities to give back to communities.” says Jas Pham, APTN’s Media & Communication Officer.The startup scene of South Asia managed to stay on course despite the pandemic, at least when it comes to raising funds. The entire region closed the year with the amount of $8.2 billion raised, with Indonesia leading the way responsible for 70% of the amount. The emerging hero of the region though seems to be Vietnam, marking a $400 million increase in total funds raised (makes sense - considering their government's strict covid restrictions). Who are these new risers? How did they do it?About APTNAsia Pacific Transgender Network is a nonprofit organization working to promote gender equality generally and trans rights specifically in Southeast Asia. Their mission is to enable trans and gender diverse people in the Asia Pacific region to organise and advocate across many areas that affect their lives. Learn more at weareaptn.org About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 15k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 3M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, Hacker Noon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.

