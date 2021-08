E-Commerce Market Report 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ E-Commerce Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.E-commerce is a business model that assists in buying and selling goods and services and transferring funds over the internet. It mainly relies on technologies, such as mobile commerce, online transaction processing, internet marketing, inventory management systems, electronic data interchange (EDI), and automated data collection systems, for conducting business. It offers numerous benefits to the seller, including a wider reach, minimal transaction costs, higher margins of profit, and direct communication between the parties involved.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market/requestsample Market Trends:The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smart devices. Besides this, the rising influence of social media and the convenience offered by online shopping, such as free delivery and easy return policies, is also strengthening the growth of the e-commerce market. Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has favorably impacted the market as people are ordering essentials and non-essential items online to prevent the spread of the pandemic and maintain social distance.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Alibaba Group Holding Limitedcom Inc.Apple Inc.B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),Ebay Inc.Groupon Inc.RakutenWalmart Inc.Zalando SEThe report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.Breakup by Type:ProductsHome AppliancesApparel, Footwear and AccessoriesBooksCosmeticsOthersServicesFinancialDigital ContentTravel and LeisureOthersBreakup by Transaction:Business-to-ConsumerBusiness-to-BusinessConsumer-to-ConsumerOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaAlso Read Top Players in the Global E-Commerce Industry Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Report by IMARC Group:Menswear Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menswear-market Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-beauty-personal-care-products-market Children’s Wear Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/children-wear-market Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licensed-sports-merchandise-market Eye Makeup Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-makeup-market Leather Goods Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leather-goods-market E-Invoicing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-invoicing-market Foreign Exchange Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market Consumer Credit Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-credit-market Crowdfunding Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.