Making It Work
Mending relationships takes effortCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life has its ups and downs and the people we have in it deal with things differently. Those who have found life partners often come across challenges and obstacles that they have to overcome. While some find that the challenges overwhelm them, there are others who are fortunate to find a way to make it work. It is usually thanks to these challenges and obstacles that partners rediscover something about themselves that lets them form a closer bond. "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" takes us through some of these ups and downs and tells the tale of finding each other once more in times of struggle.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is the wife of Stanley Cayzer and the two of them have gone through their share of relationship ups and downs throughout the years, but are still going strong. Cayzer comes from a very illustrious family whose ancestors helped establish a community in Upper Virginia back in 1620. Beatrice herself would later become the founder of the Cayzer Museum for Children and discover a passion for writing. She has since put out a variety of titles such as The Princes and Princesses of Wales, The Royal World of Animals, New Tales of Palm Beach, which met with a sellout success in 2018, and the Rick Harrow series of novels, which won the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writer’s Association.
"The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" was met with a sell-out success in 2016 and was a finalist for the Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction. It follows the life of Louisa Johnson and the many ups and downs of being the wife of the 6th President of the United States of America, John Quincy Adams. From a rather odd courtship due to her background to reigniting their passion for abolishing slavery, Louisa spares no details on the efforts it took to keep their marriage together and the journeys they went through together.
Find out how Louisa Johnson and John Quincy Adams save their marriage when you pick up a copy of The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams.
