Alkaline Primary Batteries Market Growth Is Driven By Increased Demand For Electronic Toys

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of primary batteries such as alkaline batteries in electronic toys are expected to drive the market. Battery operated toys such as toy cars, dolls, robots and drones are becoming popular. In 2019, retail sales of electronic toys and games in China were increasing at a rate of 7.1%. Growing popularity of battery-operated toys will continue to increase the demand for primary batteries. The increase in this demand for battery operated toys is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the alkaline batteries market.

The global alkaline primary batteries market size is expected to grow from $17.22 billion in 2020 to $18.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. During the forecast period, the increase in demand for battery operated toys is expected to drive the demand for the alkaline batteries.

The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of alkaline batteries and related services for commercial and household purpose such as power remote controls, electric tooth brushes, electric toys and game controllers. Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes. The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline batteries battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc. Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes. Manganese (IV) oxide is converted into manganese (III) oxide and hydroxyl ions at the positive electrode, while zinc reacts with the hydroxyl ions to release the electrons that power the circuit at the negative electrode.

Major players covered in the global alkaline primary batteries industry are Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp., Samsung Electronics, Nanfu (China), Maxell Holdings Ltd., GP Batteries International Limited, PKCELL (China), Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery, EVE Energy Co. Ltd. (China), Rayovac, Fujitsu, MUSTANG, EVEREADY, Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

The alkaline batteries market is segmented by product type into specialty alkaline batteries and non-specialty alkaline batteries; by application into flashlights, entertainment, toy and novelty, remote control, others; by type into primary, secondary; by size into AA, AAA, 9 volts, others.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

