This Guns Conquer the World

The music video for the track GUNS by the emerging electronic duo “Close to Monday” became the winner of two prestigious international festivals at once.

Sometimes it seems that everything that happens in the world is terribly oppressive, there is so much injustice & suffering; it seems that we need the hand of a stern God who will put an end to evil.” — Close to Monday

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The music video for the track GUNS by the emerging electronic duo “Close to Monday” became the winner of two prestigious international festivals at once. The video artwork won the Best Dance Music Video category at the International Music Video Awards London and at the International Music Video Awards Rome. ‘Guns’, the music video, is now available on Youtube where it has already collected more than 100 thousand views.Emerging European Synthpop band Close To Monday have been breezing through career milestones at breakneck speed since their inception as a collective in 2020. Tracks from the album released in the Spring 2021, which was fundamentally new for the band, occupied the first places in the charts of European radio stations in Germany and France in this summer. In July of this summer, the collective released their first remix of the LP’s star track ‘Time’, courtesy of established German producer Ron Flatter. The Guns track was conceived as one of the leading tracks of the album.The key phrase of the GUNS track "God you need guns" is actually a manifesto demanding to pay attention to what is happening to civilization!“Sometimes it seems that everything that happens in the world is terribly oppressive, there is so much injustice & suffering; it seems that we need the hand of a stern God who will put an end to evil. This feeling of anticipation of a righteous and tough hand” - Close To MondayThe band members describe their album as a search for harmony in a world of unrest. Each of their tracks communicating a ‘photo of feelings’ – a ready-made image, a situation reflecting their perception of things happening in the surrounding world and inside themselves, emotional experiences that are familiar to everybody.ABOUT CLOSE TO MONDAY - Formed in 2019, burgeoning Synthpop collective Close To Monday champions a nouveau strain of indie-laced Electronica for the contemporary audience. Launched by founding member Alex, who released two instrumentally-heavy solo long players -- “Perfect Music To Watch Color Dreams” (2019) and “Satisfaction” (2020) -- the project channelled his desire to achieve sound perfection through the immersive sensibilities of experimental Electronica. In 2020, the one-man-band evolved into a duo, welcoming the inclusion of vocalist Any and debuting their union with ‘Interference’ in April of this year. The LP proved to be a raw and rebellious offering, receiving staunch support from industry peers and audiences alike, and subsequently holding a second place position in the Deutsche Alternative Charts (being in the TOP 10 for eight consecutive weeks); standing as the only representative of independent music across the full chart.The title of the band ‘Close to Monday’ was not chosen by chance. CTM’s music transfers its listeners into the last minutes of sleep before Monday comes, when serenity and joy begin to intertwine with the awareness of reality – but there is still time for wandering and reflection.With a brand new album the band has unveiled their new logo: inspired by the laconic sensuality of the Scandinavian runes, CTM chose the symbols ‘kenaz’ (‘strength’), ‘teiwaz’ (‘success’) and ‘dagaz’ (‘flow of time’). Since ancient times, these runes have protected wanderers from evil, shielding them on their way, helping them to find strength in desperate times.ABOUT REMIX ARTWORK - “This is our brand new album, in which the feeling of travel is intertwined with the search for the place in the world. ANY, the vocalist who has joined the group recently, takes on the role of a pilgrim whose image will accompany the listeners on their way to self-knowledge and the discovery of the unknown." - Close To Monday

Close to Monday - GUNS [Official Music Video] - IMVA Awards 🔮 New Electronic Music 🔮 New Synthpop