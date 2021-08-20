Dove Wallet's Tipping solution for social media content creators

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH KOREA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHILDLY, a blockchain and fintech startup has announced the introduction of a new tipping service to its product 'Dove Wallet' enabling users to tip content creators on different social media platforms. The product is at its BETA phase, users can test it in the early stages itself.

TIPPING :

Tipping is a micropayment service designed and built to reward content creators for their dedication and hard work, these rewards are small portions of cryptocurrencies. Twitter and other platforms have tipping options but they are bound to their particular platforms. Dove Wallet's team is trying to leverage this solution onto all possible social networking sites like Reddit, Twitter, Youtube, etc., Users have to register and just add an extension to start using the product, the minimum tipping amount starts from 0.01USD.

The product is at its BETA phase and the team is allowing its users to test and review the product at its early stage itself. The team believes that this product will stand out among social media users and will trigger non-crypto people to learn more about cryptocurrencies and their advantages.

OTHER THAN TIPPING:

- Fundraising: This product is ideal for fundraising events. People can tip to the needy through it, Without any third-party involvement, tips or funds will reach straight to the receiver's account.

- Advertisement: As we can see the advertising methods of youtube are limited, a tipping page can also be a reliable solution for the content creators to advertise in their particular niche.

- Crypto Dust: Tippings micropayment service could help in Converting and using crypto dust via tips. Take a look at how to use it on their tipping guide.

OTHER SERVICES:

Dove wallet is well known for its wallet and exchange service, where users can hold and trade their cryptocurrencies through their application and website. It also has multiple savings and staking options with an average annual return (APR) of 10% where anyone can deposit and earn a stable income. Dove Wallet also has a daily bonus structure, where users can earn bonuses on daily basis with flexible limitations. This can be a good investment for people who are looking for passive income within a limited period.

Daily bonuses are structured based on the users’ balance and market trading volume. At the end of the day, a portion of trading fees is given back to the users. It makes a simple and easy to earn for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The daily bonus increases with the market volume. Bonus distribution is transparent and Everyone can verify it on the history page.

Dove Wallet has a global user base and is known for its user-friendly, simple, and easy to access functionalities. Its supports various fiat currencies along with the credit card payment option as well as Banxa and Simplex payment methods. Dove wallet's team is confident that its tipping service will reach a huge audience of social media platforms as well as content creators.

Join the telegram channel to test tipping products: https://t.me/DoveWallet