Tejjy Inc. Optimizing Building Process with Intelligent & Integrated MEP BIM Services

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejjy Inc. optimizes construction workflow through intelligent MEP BIM services . Starting from design, operation to maintenance at various stages of the building work process, Tejjy engineers provide solutions for comprehensive MEP services. Whether it’s system design, load estimate, clash coordination, scheduling or energy conservation, BIM modelers facilitate MEP engineers and designers in USA to make improved decision making for their construction projects.Sukh Singh, the V.P. of Tejjy Inc. proudly stated – “ All our MEP services related to construction projects are made easy with 2D, 3D, 4D, 5D, 6D and 7D BIM in a single module. Building Information Modeling facilitates our clients’ Mechanical (HVAC), Electrical and Plumbing workflow through:• MEP Design Validation• Heat Load Estimation with 2d• 360 Design Visualization with 3d Modeling• Construction Sequencing with 4d• Accurate Cost Estimation through 5D• Energy Analysis of the Building with 6D• Facilities Operations & Facilities Maintenance through 7D.”A Senior BIM Consultant of the company pointed out – “Intelligent and integrated MEP BIM services facilitate multidisciplinary collaboration amongst AEC project stakeholders. Building Information Modeling helps in pre-planning the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing process, providing information along with visuals in a common data environment. To analyze MEP design and showcase information on multi-dimensional aspects, our 3d models exhibit all necessary information from the conceptual design stage to the operation and maintenance. “BIM engineering team of Tejjy Inc. mentioned – “ We use AutoCAD, Revit, ETAP (Electrical Power System Analysis Software), SolidWorks, Vectorworks and other latest software applications. Building Information Modeling engineers engaged in the Tejjy team deliver duct sizes as per calculated CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) and FPM (Feet per Minute), by entering the value of FPM and mechanically calculating frictional losses in the duct. 3d models are imported to Navisworks for performing clash detection and producing clash reports." BIM clash detection and coordination for DC Courthouse is one of the significant Building Information Modeling projects of Tejjy Inc., where the engineers worked with Revit & Navisworks for creating 3D Models of MEPFP services of DC Courthouse for clash detection and mitigation.Do you want to generate an accurate cost of your building system for pipes and ducts? Or, do you like to assess HVAC systems in terms of thermal comfort and indoor air quality?Choose Tejjy Inc. – one of the competent BIM service providers in USA and map your mechanical parameters with Revit Model . BIM consultants analyze the MEP process at the pre-construction stage in a systematic manner to capture accurate building data and ensure proper use of HVAC systems.To schedule your appointment – contact 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com and validate your construction workflow.

