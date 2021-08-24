Valor Fleet, Inc. Awarded $74M Contract with the U.S. Navy

Valor Fleet Inc, Indiana's premier vehicle powertrain innovator, was awarded a Multiple Award Contract with Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division for $74M

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valor Fleet Inc., a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, has been awarded a $74M contract award with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division to provide research and development of advanced powertrains and fabrication for tactical vehicle platform prototypes to support the US Warfighter. The contract award encompasses a spectrum of proprietary technologies designed to increase performance, lethality, and operational sustainability of existing vehicle platforms and their variants. Cutting-edge technologies provided in the scope of work include the development of high efficiency Aluminum Ion Batteries for energy storage, Hydrogen On Demand (HOD) power generation, Advanced Carbon Capture, and V-Coating electroplating processes that provide superior heat dissipation and reduced friction for vehicle system and sub-system componentry.

Charlie Stockton, the CEO and President of Valor Fleet Inc., stated that he would like to thank the participating teaming company partners which include Cummins Inc., DMAG USA, EV8, Plasan North American and the Pritchard Manufacturing Company. Their support of the MPP project initiatives have been deemed critical elements to ensure that the U.S. Department of Defense and allied forces are equipped with superior vehicle technologies required to succeed in the multiple domain combat environment of the modern battlefield. The companies' investments will revolutionize the next generation of combat vehicle platforms through innovation designed to increase vehicle performance with significant reductions in carbon emissions. Subsequent commercialization of these technologies will reduce the operating costs for private industry fleets while helping companies comply with EPA initiatives.

With headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, Valor Fleet will be expanding existing operational capabilities to include a new research and development laboratory in the Promise Zone near the former factory location of the Chrysler Evansville Ordnance Plant. At the outset of World War II, Evansville served as the "tip of the spear" for the country’s manufacturers transitioning to support the war effort. The city mobilized private industry in an unprecedented way, becoming a nationwide leader in the production of landing ship tanks (LSTs), P-47 aircraft, and ammunition. Today, the mission continues to support the warfighter and the world in fighting new adversaries such as climate change.