AUNTY MOJO INTRODUCES DEBUT ALBUM "LET’S PARTY"
“Let’s Party” is our greatest album yet, (it's our first!) from Melbourne entertainer, Aunty Mojo, and will be out everywhere on September 2nd, 2021.
Every day's a great day when you're breathing”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our debut album presents 14 original tracks written and produced by Aunty herself, along with collaborators MAXON, Nayomi Pattuwage, (Like Bear, Heaps Stoked Productions) and Andy Shanahan, (Oskar Proy). The songs are aimed at children and their families but with a clear message to motivate and encourage all of us to celebrate life every day.
— Aunty Mojo
"Let’s Party" encompasses a rich array of instrumentation and atmosphere to promote Aunty’s message of MMMMM:
1. Me! Always love yourself first
2. Mutual Respect. Treat others as you want to be treated
3. Life is aMazing. Take time out every day to celebrate life and
4. Maximise your Mojo! Release that inner life force that drives us
From catchy pop-bops like "The Party Song" to 80’s dance grooves like ‘The Mojo Song’, this album will have you kicking off your shoes and shouting from the rooftops. There is even a song representative of our current state of mind, with lockdown fatigue making it difficult for us to shake our daily worries. "The Party Song" will get you up to dance those fears away. “Every day’s a great day when you’re breathing", says Aunty.
Aunty Mojo is kooky, colourful, charismatic and enthusiastic about life. Along with her niece and nephew, Maxi and Monty, Aunty Mojo is getting ready to take her brand new live show on the road. Aunty, Maxi and Monty share ways to celebrate life through music, dance and fun books for the whole family to enjoy. You can even take Maxi and Monty home with you to create your own adventures. Aunty is all about having more fun, playing more, being kinder to one another and doing things to make the world a more joyous and peaceful place.
