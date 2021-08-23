New Movie Distribution Model Provides for a Unique Halloween Experience
Launching outdoor movie horror content across our nationwide network will create an experience that will catapult into other genres of films that can be showcased anytime of the year.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new film distribution model titled “The Dreaded Drive-In” has been implemented across the Nation that provides a unique form of Halloween entertainment to general “horror fan” audiences.
Filmmakers and producers have created a film anthology related to Halloween horror. Movie-goers can enjoy 8-different episodes each weekend throughout October 2021 & October 2022.
With over 500 mobile movie screens in their arsenal, FunFlicks® is seeking event locations and parking lots to help host and distribute the films to audiences in every neighborhood this Fall. Anyone with a parking lot that can host 50+ cars or a field or location that can host 150+ people are encouraged to call FunFlicks®, today to get on the Dreaded Drive-In event calendar.
Organizations that provide a parking lot, field or event location share in revenues produced from ticket sales. Mostly, this unique form of film distribution will benefit the creators of the horror films by finding them new paying audiences to view their horror short films.
“Our plan in launching outdoor movie horror content across our nationwide network of movie screens will create an unforgettable experience that will catapult into other genres of films that can be displayed anytime of the year.” Says Todd Severn, FunFlicks® founder.
Horror films were the rage in the 1950’s at Drive-Ins across America. Nowadays, there are thousands of filmmakers creating horror content, with no organized way to share with a general audience. “This creates a unique opportunity for filmmakers to find a new audience while creating a revenue stream from their passion” states Matthew Dias, FunFlicks® owner.
FunFlicks® is America’s leading outdoor movie event provider that typically rents movie equipment to customers desiring to host their own private event. Launching the “Dreaded Drive-In” creates exclusive content not seen on any other big screen.
In turn, this entertaining event brings new horror films to the general public while providing filmmakers a new audience to display their works of art.
For more information on hosting your own event, contact your local FunFlicks®: https://www.funflicks.com/projector-and-screen-rental-locations/
Or directly contact Moviematix, the creators of the “Dreaded Drive-In”
Bringing Back The Drive-In