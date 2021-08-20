Award Winning Dispensary, The Higher Path Cannabis, to Extend Opening Hours Starting Today

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Higher Path Cannabis Dispensary in Sherman Oaks, CA is extending opening hours as of today to accommodate an earlier crowd, people with day jobs, older, and immunosuppressed customers who’d like to shop before there are many people in the store. Delivery expands as the demand does, and it has been in high demand for the last year.

Jerred Kiloh, owner of The Higher Path and President of the United Cannabis Business Association (UCBA), states, "Our motto is, 'Experience Life Elevated', and we intend to do everything we can to help as many people as possible reach that goal. Adding an hour in the morning gives those with 9-5 jobs the ability to pick up products before work (they can also place an online order for faster service), and our early birds have the opportunity to shop before we get busy.”

The new extended hours will now be from 8am - 10pm which is earlier than other dispensaries in the area, as well as extending delivery hours from 10am - 9pm. New zip codes are added for delivery all the time.

"Delivery is picking up for us as more zip codes are requested and more orders are placed," continues Kiloh. "We’re pleased to expand our services to a 10-mile radius from our shop and extend the hours to accommodate those farther away or needing their products faster."

Named the Best Dispensary in Los Angeles 2016, The Higher Path Collective serves both medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers from our convenient location in Sherman Oaks. When you choose The Higher Path, you know you’re purchasing lab-tested products from a legally licensed and operated recreational dispensary in Los Angeles. You’ll find attentive and knowledgeable staff, a quality selection of amazing cannabis products, and a welcoming atmosphere. They strive to provide nothing but excellence to make every visit special.

Since opening in 2013, their focus has been on helping provide patients with the knowledge and medicine they need. "We aim to educate our visitors about proper cannabis use and other alternative health approaches to supplement their medicine — and we are passionate about our mission," states The Higher Path. "We believe that access to cannabis should be simple and that having the knowledge and tools to integrate it into our health care regimens or lifestyles is an important part of that."